Denver Health nurses give NICU babies a Valentine's Day makeover
Nurses in Denver dressed up babies in a neonatal intensive care unit as little cupids for Valentine's Day.
Denver Health nurses know it's not an easy time for families with kids in the NICU, so this small gesture was a way of helping those families create some special memories.
The nurses also gave each baby a personalized valentine.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.