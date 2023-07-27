Watch CBS News
Denver Health experts warn about leaving children in hot cars during heat wave

With summer comes hot weather and this recent heat wave has medical experts cautioning against leaving people and pets in hot vehicles. It doesn't take long for cars to heat up in the sun.

Denver Health's Trauma and Injury Prevention Team demonstrated on Thursday just how little time it takes for a vehicle to heat up in the sun. They showed the difference in temperatures from outside and inside a car with no air. 

Experts say they have a reminder for parents so they don't leave their children inside the vehicle. 

"When my children were younger I put my purse in the backseat because I know that when I get out of the car I'm taking my purse with me... so create that reminder," said Denver Health pediatric trauma program manager Missy Anderson. 

So far this year in the U.S. there have been 14 pediatric-related deaths reported for children left in hot cars. 

First published on July 27, 2023 / 4:30 PM

