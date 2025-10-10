Denver officials warn residents of Halloween event ticket scams online

Officials in Denver are warning residents about fake holiday events selling tickets online, targeting those looking to celebrate the spooky season.

The City and County of Denver said one event, called "Halloween Wonderland," has been selling tickets online but has not been approved by the city or verified as legitimate by police. They said the ad claims there will be rides, a circus, an ice rink, live music and haunted areas, but that the location will only be shared after a ticket is purchased.

Halloween Wonderland ad City of Denver

A company named Halloween Wonderland operates out of the town of Marian in Queensland, Australia. Last week, the company posted a warning on Facebook that fake accounts have been attempting to impersonate them.

City officials warned Denver residents to never give credit card or personal information out when buying tickets online if the site looks suspicious. Officials encouraged buyers to make sure events have clear details, including dates, times, and who's running it, listed, and to be cautious if messages and emails about events were sent from someone you don't know.

Public events approved by the city can be found on the Denver Office of Special Events calendar.

Anyone who sees ads or messages that seem fake or suspicious can report them to the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses Consumer Protection Section online or by calling the Denver Police Department Fraud and Financial Crimes Division at (720) 913-6752.