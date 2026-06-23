Denver introduces green energy focused training rebate program

Green energy has become increasingly widespread, and the City of Denver hopes to continue growing related industries. On Tuesday, the city announced a new rebate program offering up to $2,500 for green energy job training.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston set a goal of installing 5,000 clean energy systems and developing 50 acres of green infrastructure. The new training rebate program aims to help develop the workforce needed to fill the positions this work will create.

"Denver is accelerating toward a future where every neighborhood is powered by clean energy and protected from climate risks," said Elizabeth Babcock, Executive Director of Denver's Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency. "This program puts opportunity directly in the hands of the people building that future, giving them the tools, credentials, and skills to grow or step into quality, meaningful jobs."

The program could help trainees earn more in the long term by paying for approved certifications, courses and exams. The city says the rebates will help people stay competitive in their fields, qualify for higher-paying work or expand into in-demand specialties.

They added that the rebate is enough to cover most approved trainings. Approved programs include training and exams in:

Arboriculture

Compost Operations

Electric Vehicle Maintenance and Charging

Energy Management

HVAC and Building Performance

Passive House

and Stormwater and Water Efficient Landscaping

To qualify, applicants must live, work or attend a college, training program or trade school in Denver.