Denver focuses on safety improvements to 9 corridors

The City and County of Denver is taking a closer look at safety improvements on nine stretches of roadway in the city. This is possible thanks to funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program.

The city has been awarded $576,000 in the first round of funding which will be used by Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to "utilize the funding to hire an outside, independent, multidisciplinary team to formally examine these roadways and identify ways to mitigate safety issues utilizing a specialized approach known as a Road Safety Audit."

The corridors chosen for this round are based on crash rates and areas of greatest need:

· Alameda Avenue from Kearney Street to Fairmount Drive

· Broadway from E. Colfax Avenue to 29th Street

· Colorado Boulevard from Mississippi Avenue to Iliff Avenue

· Speer Blvd from Federal Blvd to Elitch Circle

· University Blvd from Iowa Avenue to Yale Avenue

· W. 38th Avenue from Federal Blvd to Fox St

· Evans Avenue from Colorado Blvd to Quebec St

· Tower Road from 45th Avenue to 56th Avenue

· Tower Road from 56th Avenue to 71st Avenue

"Our goal is to create a safer and more comfortable environment for people to travel in and around our city, and this funding will supplement the work we're doing every day to adjust street designs to anticipate human error and reduce crash risks," said Adam Phipps, Executive Director of the Department of Transportation & Infrastructure in a statement.

Eight other corridors in the city have been studied in Road Safety Audits, with improvements currently in design or with designs completed and being prioritized for funding.