Denver grand jury indicts seven people suspected in identity theft ring

A grand jury in Denver has returned a 131-count indictment against seven people authorities say are part of a wide-ranging identity theft operation.

Investigators say between September 2024 and December 2025, the suspects committed burglaries and used fake myColorado IDs with victim information.

CBS

Jordan Ashley, Keiichi Hiramatsu, Ryan Jennings, Douglas Jump, Shawn McClintock, Kaisha Valentin and Brandon Clements are accused of targeting people primarily in the Denver metro area through multiple means, including:

Making fraudulent arrow keys to unlawfully unlock mail receptacles.

Collecting lost, stolen and misplaced identification documents.

Purchasing or obtaining personal information from websites, apps and the "dark web."

Authorities said the group used the personal information to create fake identities in order to book hotel rooms, apply for credit cards, purchase vehicles and more. According to the indictment, the group also subleased the hotel rooms for profit and spent the money on food, drugs and other items. Court documents also say they used the stolen information and fake identities to gift services and goods to other people they knew.

The group is accused of creating a cell phone app that mimics the State of Colorado's "myColorado app" in order to steal information. They also reportedly sold the digital ID cards and access to the app to others.

According to the indictment, the fraud resulted in at least $175,000 in losses.

Members of the group were indicted on numerous charges in connection with the scheme, including: