Police provide extra security for Denver Gay Men's Chorus performances

The Denver Gay Men's Chorus opens its series of Christmas concerts this week. Each night, hundreds will fill the venue to hear them sing.

This year, Denver police officers will be in attendance, too.

Following the shooting at Club Q, the Denver Police Department put more of its resources into protecting LGBTQ spaces and events.

CBS

It's hard to imagine a group singing Christmas tunes as a target, but hate won't silence the chorus. Artistic Director James Knapp says every time they perform, it's an act of activism and an act of courage.

"We're really committed to creating something special, not only in terms of fun and joy, but also reflection and remembrance. There's a piece on the program that's in memoriam to the lives that were lost at Club Q and those that have been affected by this horrible tragedy," Knapp said.

DPD has LGBTQ liaisons that alert them to concerns within the community.

Officers attended the chorus rehearsal and staged outside the venue Thursday night.

CBS

"They have been very accommodating and very understanding with our situation. I think it was important for the chorus to hear that they are here for us and that they want to provide these services and create a safe environment for our singers and our audience," Knapp said.

DPD's intelligence unit is constantly looking for potential threats and they stay in contact with federal partners about these issues. Police chief Ron Thomas says they haven't uncovered any threats locally, but DPD wants to be cautious.

"Immediately after the Club Q incident we engaged with all of our LGBTQ businesses and nightclubs and things like that to develop security plans," Thomas explained. "Unfortunately, due to rhetoric, they can become targets. We are aware of that, and we like to maintain a good relationship with that community."

The chorus has concerts through the weekend and the police will stay put.

CBS

"We hope to present a concert of joy, a concert of strong messaging, and a concert of remembrance," Knapp said. "People who commit these acts want us to retreat and we are doing the exact opposite."