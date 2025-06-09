Denver Fork Cancer event to fight cancer, raise awareness for patients one bite at a time
In Colorado, about one-in-two men and two-in-five women will be diagnosed with some form of cancer in their lifetimes. It's a common disease in our state, with about 25,000 Coloradans diagnosed every year.
But Fork Cancer, hosted by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, is helping fight cancer.
The party with a purpose features Denver fine culinary establishments while offering a variety of small plates, spirits and brews, and live entertainment acts. Ocular melanoma survivor Katie Doble will also share her powerful story of resilience.
You're invited to Fork Cancer, July 17th at 6:30pm at Mile High Station. CBS Colorado Anchor Mekialaya White will host the event. Tickets are available here.