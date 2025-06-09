Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Fork Cancer event to fight cancer, raise awareness for patients one bite at a time

By Mekialaya White

/ CBS Colorado

Fundraiser called Fork Cancer to take place in July in Denver
Fundraiser called Fork Cancer to take place in July in Denver 03:28

In Colorado, about one-in-two men and two-in-five women will be diagnosed with some form of cancer in their lifetimes. It's a common disease in our state, with about 25,000 Coloradans diagnosed every year.

img-5937.jpg
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

But Fork Cancer, hosted by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, is helping fight cancer.

img-5938.jpg
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

The party with a purpose features Denver fine culinary establishments while offering a variety of small plates, spirits and brews, and live entertainment acts. Ocular melanoma survivor Katie Doble will also share her powerful story of resilience.

img-5940.jpg
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

You're invited to Fork Cancer, July 17th at 6:30pm at Mile High Station. CBS Colorado Anchor Mekialaya White will host the event. Tickets are available here.

Mekialaya White

Mekialaya White anchors every weekday at 4 p.m. and reports for evening shows at CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.