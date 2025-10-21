Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston looks to expand city's Flock camera program

By
Brian Maass
Brian Maass
Investigative Reporter
Your Investigator Brian Maass has a reputation for breaking major stories. He is a veteran reporter who has established a high level of trust and credibility in the community. Share you story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
Read Full Bio
Brian Maass

/ CBS Colorado

Mayor Mike Johnston plans to announce an extension of Denver's Flock camera program, multiple sources tell CBS Colorado. The contract expires at the end of October and the announcement is expected soon.

While some privacy advocates are critical of the mass surveillance system, Johnston has been a strong proponent of the crime-fighting tool. 

Sources tell Investigator Brian Maass that Johnston will announce significant guardrails to prevent federal law enforcement from accessing data collected by the camera system.

flock-camera.jpg
CBS

There are more than 100 cameras at around 70 intersections all across Denver snapping photos of license plates as cars pass through. But, while the Denver Police Department calls it a gamechanger, some Denver city council members say the technology is an invasion of privacy and leaves too many opportunities for misuse.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue