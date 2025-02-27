First African American woman rabbi, Denver's Alysa Uriel Stanton, brings people of all backgrounds together

In a world where faith and identity intersect, Rabbi Alysa Uriel Stanton of Denver has shattered barriers. As the first African American woman to be ordained as a rabbi, her journey is one of determination, faith, and unwavering strength.

Rabbi Alysa Uriel Stanton Temple Emanuel

"My Hebrew name is Rabah Eliana Eliza Bat Avraham, daughter of Anne and Avraham," said Stanton. "Eliza means 'God has answered and brought me joy.' Stanton is 'of great worth.'"

Rabbi Stanton's name holds meaning, just as her life's work does.

Her story began in Cleveland, where she was raised in a Pentecostal home. Her mother believed faith was non-negotiable, but where they worshiped was up to them. This freedom to explore opened a door she never expected.

"My first exposure to Judaism was by my devout Catholic uncle, who spoke eight languages. He gave me my first Hebrew grammar book at age 10. I still have it to this day," recalled Stanton.

What began as a childhood curiosity evolved into a life-changing commitment. While pursuing a master's in psychology she took a bold step: converting to Judaism.

"This very room was the place that Rabbi Foster shared that I was accepted. There was a lot of joy, and then the story broke that I would be the first African American woman Rabbi in the world," Stanton said.

She underwent rigorous training to become a rabbi. Stanton said, "About ordination, that still brings tears to my eyes. Because it was quite a journey."

Even after earning her place in the rabbinical world, she faced skepticism about finding a position.

"I was told that because I was Black, older, and a woman, I probably wouldn't get one," explained Stanton.

In rooms where she sought belonging, she often felt unwanted.

"It was hard, painful to walk into a room and know that your presence is not desired. A person once told me, however, the right path is not always the easiest path," she said.

But she refused to be defined by others' expectations, embracing the title given to her as "The Rabbi of the People." Now affiliated with Temple Emanuel, she sought to be a bridge, bringing people of all backgrounds together.

"I know who I am as a Jew. I will live and die a Jew. But being of our Creator spiritually goes beyond Judaism," said Stanton.

Her message this Black History Month is one of light in darkness.

"Just look at our commonalities. See how our commonalities, like puzzle pieces, can fit together and organize people and organize power, can evoke change. I am a living witness not to give up. Anybody can get through easy times, but now is the time to show what we are really made of."

Rabbi Stanton's story serves as a powerful testament that embracing who you are not only breaks barriers, it paves the way for others to follow.