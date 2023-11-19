Denver fire station on lockdown, another on alert due to nearby call of shots fired and carjacking

Denver Fire Station 29 in Green Valley Ranch is on lockdown Sunday evening due to an armed carjacking and shooting nearby. Station 2 was placed on alert to either respond to that shooting or cover calls that crews from Station 29 couldn't respond to.

Details were scant around 5 p.m. but a Denver police spokesman told CBS News Colorado that a gun went off during an armed carjacking near the station.

The gun was fired a single time and no one was reported injured, but other information about the carjacking was not immediately available.

Station 29 is located at 4800 N. Himalaya Street, just south of East 56th Avenue between Peña Boulevard and E470. Station 2, which is on alert, is on Memphis Street a few blocks south of East 56th Avenue, about 3 miles away from Station 29.