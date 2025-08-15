Denver Film's Summer Scream appeals to adults' inner child

Open amusement park rides, unlimited adult beverages, entertainment and activities across the park - what could be more fun than that? Denver Film's annual fundraiser, Summer Scream, is all that and more. Denver Film takes over the park for one night and throws an adults-only party.

"This year's theme is summer camp, so playing off that nostalgia. Think back to childhood summer camp. We're going to have arts and crafts, camp counselors, a talent show, a camp fire and more," said Esther Lopez, Event Specialist for Denver Film.

CBS

Ticket sales from Summer Scream go to fund Denver Film.

"We're a local nonprofit, and we have programs all throughout the year. We have the Sie Film Center, Denver's only nonprofit, arthouse, movie theater, so that money goes towards the year-round operations and the different film festivals and events we do there," Lopez explained.

LINK: Summer Scream

Denver Film's Summer Scream is Thursday, August 21, 2025 starting at 6:00 p.m. at Lakeside Amusement Park.