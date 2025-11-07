Denver Film Festival to screen world premiere of "Elway"

The Denver Film Festival will screen the world premiere of "Elway," a Netflix documentary produced by Skydance Sports, Omaha Productions, and MakeMake on Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

The film chronicles the legendary Broncos quarterback's storied career, including his time in high school, college, and the pros. Elway won back-to-back Super Bowls as a player and a third as the Broncos' General Manager when the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 at the end of the 2015 season.

MIAMI - Denver Broncos John Elway poses with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after the Broncos defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII at Pro Player Stadium. Craig F. Walker/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Following the screening, CBS Colorado anchor Michael Spencer will moderate a discussion with John Elway and the film's co-directors, Ken Rodgers and Chris Weaver.

"(John) has always been someone who kept his persona close to his vest," said Ken Rodgers about the timing of the documentary. "He told us, 'I said 'no' to everyone for a long, long time about making a movie, until it felt like my career was definitely over,'" Rodgers recalled.

"That's a time of reflection, and that's often when it's best to capture somebody."

Rodgers also thinks the timing of the documentary is appropriate, given the new generation of NFL fans.

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (L) scrambles for an eight-yard gain in the second half of Super Bowl XXXII against the Green Bay Packers in San Diego, CA 25 January. In the background is Green Bay Packers defender Reggie White. DOUG COLLIER/AFP via Getty Images

"A new group of NFL fans never saw John Elway play. For an older guy like me, that's a little surprising, but if you're 25 or below, there's no shot that you saw him play; if you're 35 or below, you probably don't remember it," says Rodgers.

"Nothing tells the story like watching the footage as it was filmed back in the day. It was time to revisit John Elway in the modern context of the NFL and NFL quarterbacks."