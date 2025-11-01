Denver Film Festival to screen film about Colorado wildfire, loss, rebuilding

The Denver Film Festival started on Friday, and one of the first movies they'll be showing is a story that a lot of Coloradans can unfortunately relate to.

"It's a story of the families we have and the families we find along the way," said Max Walker-Silverman.

Born and raised in Telluride, he, like many Coloradans, has experienced the devastation of a wildfire firsthand. He then went on to write and direct a movie about the experience his family went through.

"My grandmother's house burned down in a wildfire a few years ago. And, so I guess, sort of the tragedy of it, but then also all the things that happened afterwards inspired the story," said Walker-Silverman. "Sort of the fascinating ways that nature can return and adapt, the fascinating ways people can adapt, and the ways that people can take care of each other out from the worst things."

"Rebuilding" is about a divorced Colorado father whose ranch burned down in a wildfire. He's forced to start his life over with his daughter and new neighbors in a FEMA camp.

Josh O'Connor stars as Dusty in "Rebuilding," a 2025 film about a Colorado wildfire. Bleecker Street

The film has been shown at the Sundance Film Festival and is critically acclaimed. But back when Walker-Silverman was picking a place to shoot the film, he knew Colorado's San Luis Valley was the only place he wanted to do it.

"It's such a special part of the state. And there's a sense of community and history there that's been, in many ways, lost," said Walker-Silverman.

He also hired actors and crew from the valley to be in and work on the film. He says seeing his story resonate with so many is special.

Meghann Fahy, rear, stars as Ruby and Lily LaTorre stars as Callie Rose, in the 2025 movie "Rebuilding," about a Colorado wildfire. Bleecker Street

"In Colorado, but also all over the West and even all over the world, I'm really touched to hear people say that they recognize something in the story about their town or their family. Or something that they've gone through," said Walker-Silverman.

If you missed it at the Denver Film Festival, they are planning to release "Rebuilding" in theaters in November.