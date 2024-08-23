Medina Alert issued weeks after fatal hit and run in west Denver, car spotted this week

Medina Alert issued in Colorado for car involved in fatal Denver hit and run

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert on Thursday evening in hopes that someone will help police track down a car that is believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Denver.

The crime happened on Aug. 3 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Federal Boulevard. There was a collision between a motorcycle and a car, and the driver in that car was eventually arrested. Following the collision, the motorcyclist was struck by another car in the roadway and that car left the scene without stopping. The motorcyclist died.

The person on the motorcycle was identified as 31-year-old Walter Solcido-Luna.

This week, what is believed to have been the hit-and-run suspect's vehicle was spotted. That happened on Tuesday just after noon near 1st Avenue and Newton Street. The car was described as being a 2011 gray Dodge Avenger with Colorado temporary license plate 6338564.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is asked to call 911 or call the Denver Police Department at 720-337-1029.