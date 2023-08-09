Denver fall outlook shows a drier, warmer than normal fall





Summertime is coming to an end soon, but it might not feel like fall anytime soon. September marks the beginning of meteorological fall, but despite what the calendar shows, fall-like temperatures might be difficult to find. The Climate Prediction Center's seasonal outlook for Autumn this year is trending warmer and drier than normal. The temperature outlook is leaning above normal for a warmer than average temperatures for August, September and October in Colorado except for the northeast corner of the state where temperatures should be near normal. That's not to say some cooler fall-like days won't be mixed in, but overall this outlook shows that the pattern will most likely trend warmer.

CBS

The three-month precipitation outlook for August, September and October shows a chance for drier than average conditions for the western half of the state with normal conditions for much of the Denver metro area and eastern plains.