Denver extends cold weather shelter due to continuing frigid temperatures

Due to frigid temperatures forecast throughout the week, the City of Denver is extending its cold weather shelters through Feb. 20.

The city's Cold Weather Shelter Plan went into effect on Feb. 8. Officials said the shelters will remain open as long as overnight lows are forecast to hit 25 degrees or less.

Authorities said there is space available and no one is being turned away from the cold weather shelter locations, which will provide 24/7 protection.

The city plans to accommodate extra residents at the Denver Coliseum located at 4600 N. Humboldt St. The coliseum shelter will be open from Saturday, Feb. 15 beginning at 3 p.m. through Thursday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m.

The city's "front door" shelter access points are located at:

• For individual men – Denver Rescue Mission Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

• For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

• For youth/young adults ages 12-24 – Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma St.

• Families in need of shelter should call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

The Aspen shelter (previously the DoubleTree hotel) offers 24/7 shelter services at 4040 Quebec St. Additionally, city facilities are available at 2601 W. 7th Ave. and 375 S. Zuni St.

For more information about shelter access, visit denvergov.org/findshelter.