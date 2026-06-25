Denver educator donates a kidney to the father of one of the students she works with

More than teaching lessons in the classroom, educators and school staff often help shape the way students see the world. And if they're lucky, they inspire them to lead with kindness.

At Samuels Elementary School in southeast Denver, Family Service Worker Nydia Gonzales does just that, while teaching students the importance of giving back and taking pride in their community.

"We want them to feel proud where they're at, right? And so, even though it's not their trash, their mess -- pick it up, be a gentleman, right? That's what we're teaching these boys," Gonzales said.

Whether she's volunteering her time or organizing service projects for students, Gonzales leads by example, showing empathy and compassion for others, even when their struggles aren't her own.

But her generosity has also extended far beyond the classroom.

"Latinos and people of color have a high need for transplant and knowing that there are people still waiting ... being able to give this to my student's dad, I am just so grateful."

According to Donate Life America, the national transplant waiting list currently stands at more than 100,000 people, with more than 60% of those waiting representing multicultural communities. An average of 16 people die every day waiting for a transplant.

Donate LIFE America states the following on its website: "The need for donation and transplant is more pronounced in minority communities where disproportionately higher rates of diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease contribute to organ failure, especially kidney failure. African Americans are three times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics are 1.5 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure."

Gonzales became a living kidney donor, giving one of her kidneys to the father of one of the students she works with and offering him a second chance at life.

For Gonzales, becoming a donor didn't just save a life; it gave her an even greater sense of purpose.

"I myself could not believe that I did this, but I am honored, and this is now my mission to educate others."

She recently participated in a 5K walk/run at the Transplant Games alongside other living donors and transplant recipients, and now hopes her story encourages others to learn more about living donation.

"And if I could do anything, I'd do it again," Gonzales said. "Yeah, I would, but I only have one left."