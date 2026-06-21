Transplant Games in Denver sets Guinness World Record

It's day four of the 2026 Transplant Games in Denver, and the athletes are celebrating a special milestone, a new Guinness World Record.

Transplant Games of America is an Olympic-style event held every two years. It celebrates organ transplant recipients, their donors and donor families by raising awareness through sports competitions. According to the Transplant Life Foundation, this year's event includes 20 athletic competitions and more than 60 special events and programs.

Transplant Games of America

They say the games are a way to "showcase stories of hope, resilience, and possibility - inviting all to see what others can't envision."

On Saturday, the games also celebrated a new record, with the largest number of transplant donors and recipients ever gathered.

"As Day 4 begins, the Transplant Games of America celebrate setting a Guinness World Record with 966 living donors and organ recipients gathered in one place at the same time," game officials announced in a press release.

Transplant Games of America

Events will continue throughout the day on Sunday with cycling, swimming, table tennis, poker, and basketball.

The games continue through Tuesday, June 23. The full schedule of events and their locations is on the Transplant Games of America website.