Denver East High community holds moment of silence for students and teachers who experienced gun violence

East High community holds moment of silence for students and teachers who experienced gun violence

The Denver High School community took time out on Friday to hold a moment of silence for students and teachers who experienced or have been affected by gun violence.

It's been six months since two deans were shot and injured inside the school, along with student, Luis Garcia, dying back in March after being shot in the student parking lot on Feb. 13.

With recent shootings near the school, the district has continued to emphasize on working toward solutions for overall safety for the students.

The district's new safety director says he added half a dozen violence prevention specialist along with 23 armed officers and 78 unarmed officers.

13 high school campuses also have school resource officers and there are 21 bullying prevention specialists, including Wes Ogborn.

"It is important to send a clear message that bullying just like other behaviors isn't a part of school culture and can have disciplinary action," said Ogborn.

Under DPS new safety plan, only armed officers will search students for weapons and schools that want weapons detection systems, will be allowed to install them.

The district is also added more mental health support by contracting with tele-health therapists, increasing online class offerings, and making social-emotional learning part of everyday curriculum from elementary school to high school.