Drivers across Denver and the state urged to report potholes

With spring in Colorado, potholes are more common thanks to the freezing and thawing cycle. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is reminding residents to call in those pothole locations so crews can fix them.

CBS

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure fills potholes all year but spring is the busiest season. Last year, crews in Denver filled nearly 14,000 potholes.

"We like to make sure our road conditions are the best we can. It's a very difficult and expensive challenge for the city every day. Every spring they come out and they really put the metal to the pedal," said Hancock.

DOTI said during the day crews will handle the potholes and at night respond to winter weather conditions.

CBS

Hancock said the best way to help the situation is to report the location of those potholes.

Residents can call 811 or 303.759.2368 in Denver.

Other parts of Colorado:

SE Colorado: 719.562.5568

NW Colorado: 970.243.2368

NE Colorado: 970.350.2368

SW Colorado: 970.385.1423