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Denver police want help finding hit-and-run driver who struck, injured bicyclist on Fourth of July

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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The Denver Police Department is asking for help finding a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a bicyclist on July 4. According to investigators, an unknown motorist was driving through the intersection of Leetsdale Drive and South Holly Street at 4:37 a.m. 

That driver made a left turn in front of a bicyclist traveling southbound, striking the bicycle. The victim suffered serious bodily injury.     

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Denver Police

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue. The suspect may have minor to moderate damage on the front driver's side hood of the vehicle. 

Investigators said the driver drove away after the crash without stopping or leaving information as required by law. 

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

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