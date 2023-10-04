Denver double stabbing suspect Vinchenzo Moscoso told parole officer "he is great" morning of murders

Vinchenzo Moscoso, who's being held for allegedly murdering two people in unprovoked knife attacks on Sept. 14, met with his parole officer the morning of the two murders and told her "he is great," according to internal parole documents obtained by CBS News Colorado.

Those documents say the parole officer, clearly unaware of any murders, then gave Moscoso two books of bus tickets and allowed him to walk away.

Denver police arrested him soon after according to DPD documentation.

Denver Police Department

Moscoso is the only suspect in what police describe as random and unprovoked murders of Fidel Sanchez-Banuelos, 51, and Judy Corcoran, 83.

Fidel Sanchez-Banuelos Courtesy

According to Denver police, Moscoso boarded an RTD bus at about 5 a.m. on Sept. 14 and attacked Sanchez-Banuelos with a knife. The father of three was pronounced dead a short time later.

At 9:53 a.m., police investigators say Moscoso attacked Corcoran in the 5000 block of Federal Boulevard. She too died shortly after the attack.

Judy Corcoran Courtesy

According to a Parole Department chronology from that day, a parole officer contacted Moscoso in person and then documented the meeting at 10:03 a.m., ten minutes after the second attack. The location of the in-person contact is redacted in the report but Moscoso was apparently homeless. And while the parole officer documented the meeting at 10:03 a.m., it's unclear precisely what time she met with Moscoso.

According to the parole officer, when she met and spoke to Moscoso, he was not wearing a shirt and the parole officer asked where his shirt was.

"He stated he was working on a tan," according to the parole report.

"Offender had odd facial expressions and stared off," wrote the parole officer. "(She) asked if he was OK and he stated he is great. Stated no one will let him stay with them. He was given 2 books of bus tickets. Offender walked away from (parole officer)."

Denver police flooded the area and arrested Moscoso in the 5500 block of Lowell Boulevard. They say his hands were bloody and they found a knife in one of his pockets. The parole report does not mention blood on Moscoso's hands or any kind of weapon in his possession.

CBS News Colorado previously reported that Moscoso was granted parole in 2022 over the objections of a parole case manager who called him a "public safety risk."

Moscoso is being held on a $5 million bond in connection with the two murders. He previously declined an interview request from CBS News Colorado.