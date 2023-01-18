Watch CBS News
Denver to deploy smaller plows to clear residential streets

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver's plow plan includes some residential streets
Denver's plow plan includes some residential streets 00:57

The City of Denver will deploy smaller plows to help clear residential streets. The Winter Storm is expected to dump 7-14 inches of snow to the Denver metro area by Wednesday evening. 

The smaller plows won't have de-icer and can't plow all the way to the pavement, but instead will make a path down the middle of the street. The idea is to help avoid ice ruts from forming in the aftermath of the storm. 

denver-plow-plan-4vo-transfer-frame-1284.jpg
CBS

The plows will make one pass down side streets during their shift. 

"The plow blades on these plows hover a couple of inches off the street, so they'll shave the top few inches off but won't bring it to bare pavement," said Nancy Kuhn, Communications Director Denver Public Works.

The city requires that sidewalks be cleared of snow and ice, for businesses it's once the snow stops falling and for homeowners, up to 24 hours after the snow stops falling. 

First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri called for a First Alert Weather Day starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday

The First Alert Weather Team has increased the snow forecast for the Denver and Boulder areas to 6-12 inches and now expects as much as 14 inches of snow on the far east and southeast sides of the metro area for locations such as the airport, SE Aurora, Parker, Franktown, and Elizabeth.

ashton-snow-forecast.png
CBS
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 5:54 PM

