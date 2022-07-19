1 dead after semi-truck flips on 6th Ave at I-25 in Denver

At least one person was killed after semi-truck flipped on 6th Avenue at Interstate 25 in Denver Tue

One person was killed after semi-truck flipped on 6th Avenue at Interstate 25 in Denver Tuesday morning.

CBS

According to the DPD tweet, the semi-truck was eastbound on W 6th Ave at the offramp for I-25 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In a follow-up tweet, DPD confirmed, "One of the occupants was declared deceased on scene" No other vehicle were reportedly involved in this crash.

The ramps were back open, and the crash was cleared just before 10:20 a.m.

Copter4 was above the seen beginning at 6 a.m. when the crash was still blocking traffic.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD Is investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving a motorist that lost control of his vehicle on eastbound W. 6th Ave. at the offramp to interstate 25. Expect delays in the area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/jzF8OiFmBO — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 19, 2022