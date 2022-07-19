Watch CBS News
1 dead after semi-truck flips on 6th Ave at I-25 in Denver

By Jack Lowenstein

At least one person was killed after semi-truck flipped on 6th Avenue at Interstate 25 in Denver Tue
One person was killed after semi-truck flipped on 6th Avenue at Interstate 25 in Denver Tuesday morning. 

According to the DPD tweet, the semi-truck was eastbound on W 6th Ave at the offramp for I-25 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In a follow-up tweet, DPD confirmed, "One of the occupants was declared deceased on scene" No other vehicle were reportedly involved in this crash.

The ramps were back open, and the crash was cleared just before 10:20 a.m.  

Copter4 was above the seen beginning at 6 a.m. when the crash was still blocking traffic.

