Driver arrested after returning to scene of deadly hit-and-run at 11th, Speer in Denver

A suspect was arrested after Denver police say a man was hit and killed while walking near W 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard in Denver on Thursday night. Denver Police department confirmed the pedestrian died in an update on Friday morning, as well as an arrest being made.

CBS

According to DPD, the victim was left with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene. DPD originally tweeted about the response at 9:41 p.m. on Thursday.

In the Friday morning update, DPD confirmed the victim died at the hospital; meanwhile, the hit-and-run suspect returned to the scene and was arrested.

The suspect was identified as a man, but was not immediately named. He faces a charge for Careless Driving Resulting in Death.

