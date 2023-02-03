Watch CBS News
Denver police investigates hit-and-run incident in area of 11th Street and Speer Boulevard

The Denver Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident in the area of 11th Street and Speer Boulevard.

Officers tweeted Thursday night, saying one person was reported seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle, while the driver left the scene. 

 Authorities are advising drivers to take additional routes and to expect delays in the area. 

