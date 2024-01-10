Denver to cut city agency budgets to support incoming migrants

The city of Denver plans to cut funding from various city agencies to support incoming and recently arrived migrants this year.

The city says it's providing shelter and services for more than 4,700 people, but shelters are nearing capacity with 200 migrants having arrived this week, according to Jordan Fuja, press secretary for Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.

The city says if the influx continues, expenses could reach as high as $15 million per month or $180 million per year.

People are having breakfast at the largest migrant encampment on 27th Avenue between Zuni Street and Alcott Street in Denver on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

The city has asked for help from the federal government but the mayor's office says they'll also use multiple strategies to fund the gap, including finding out how to save money within agencies, keeping non-essential job openings vacant and reviewing contracts and programs.

"$180 M is roughly 10% of the city's 2024 budget, which is why the Mayor is asking city agencies to identify savings opportunities within their agencies," Laura Swartz of Denver's Department of Finance, said in a statement. "These resources would allow us to continue to meet the migrant crisis needs while maintaining a balanced city budget this year."