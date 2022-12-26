Watch CBS News
1 dead in shooting on Crowne Boulevard in Denver

One person is dead after a shooting in the 4800 block of N Crowne Boulevard in Denver on Sunday night. 

According to DPD tweets, officers responded to the report of the shooting and found one person with a gunshot injury. They were taken to the hospital for treatment but later died. 

There death is being investigated as a homicide. 

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 8:19 AM

