1 dead in shooting on Crowne Boulevard in Denver
One person is dead after a shooting in the 4800 block of N Crowne Boulevard in Denver on Sunday night.
According to DPD tweets, officers responded to the report of the shooting and found one person with a gunshot injury. They were taken to the hospital for treatment but later died.
There death is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.