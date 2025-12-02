Denver crash involving mobile barber shop near Rocky Mountain Arsenal injures 3
Denver police are at the scene of a crash involving a car and a mobile barber shop van in the northern part of the city.
CBS News Colorado's helicopter was over the scene at East 56th Avenue and Memphis Street around 3 p.m.
Photos showed the van with considerable damage to its rear passenger side, with police officers, crash investigators, and others at the scene.
Additional photos showed a white coupe with front-end damage.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash, but Denver police said three people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The driver of the car was cited for reckless driving.
The crash happened just south of Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge and about 10 miles southwest of Denver International Airport.