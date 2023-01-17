Watch CBS News
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash with injuries at 25th Ave and Quebec Street in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A two-vehicle crash with injuries was forcing morning traffic to divert north and south of the intersection with Quebec Street and E 25th Avenue on Tuesday morning. 

Denver Fire Department confirmed crews were on scene of the crash when Copter4 was above the scene. 

Denver Police Department confirmed two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash when the driver in a vehicle traveling northbound on Quebec likely lost control and went into the oncoming traffic of southbound Quebec causing a crash with a second vehicle.

Police told CBS News Colorado the driver of the vehicle going southbound was taken to the hospital to treat a broken leg, and the driver in the vehicle that was going northbound was taken to the hospital for evaluation. 

The intersections north and south of E 25th Ave on Quebec were blocked as police, fire and EMS responded to the crash. 

