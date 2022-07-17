Denver could set two new temperature records on Monday

Denver has the potential to set two new temperature records on Monday with one of those being a new record high. The current record high for July 18 in Denver is 99 degrees last set in 2020.

A large ridge of high pressure over the state is the reason behind why the temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than they should be. The 30-year average high in Denver for July 18 is 91 degrees.

Denver could set a new record high on July 18. CBS

The other potential record we could set in Denver on Monday is a new record low, but not the kind of record low you're probably thinking about. This would be a new record 'warm' low. The warmest low temperature on record for Denver on July 18 is 70 degrees set in 1878.