Denver could set two new temperature records on Monday

By Chris Spears

/ CBS Colorado

Hot week ahead with record highs expected Monday
Hot week ahead with record highs expected Monday 02:48

Denver has the potential to set two new temperature records on Monday with one of those being a new record high. The current record high for July 18 in Denver is 99 degrees last set in 2020.

A large ridge of high pressure over the state is the reason behind why the temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than they should be. The 30-year average high in Denver for July 18 is 91 degrees.

Denver could set a new record high on July 18. CBS

The other potential record we could set in Denver on Monday is a new record low, but not the kind of record low you're probably thinking about. This would be a new record 'warm' low. The warmest low temperature on record for Denver on July 18 is 70 degrees set in 1878.

Chris Spears
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears joined CBS4 as a weather producer in March 2014 and can be seen forecasting the weather on weekend mornings and occasionally from the field in the First Alert Weather Tracker. He also coordinates CBS4's Weather Watchers and Junior Weather Watchers programs.

First published on July 17, 2022 / 9:12 AM

