Denver could set two new temperature records on Monday
Denver has the potential to set two new temperature records on Monday with one of those being a new record high. The current record high for July 18 in Denver is 99 degrees last set in 2020.
A large ridge of high pressure over the state is the reason behind why the temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than they should be. The 30-year average high in Denver for July 18 is 91 degrees.
The other potential record we could set in Denver on Monday is a new record low, but not the kind of record low you're probably thinking about. This would be a new record 'warm' low. The warmest low temperature on record for Denver on July 18 is 70 degrees set in 1878.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.