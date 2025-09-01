Denver considers banning sale of puppies, kittens and rabbits in pet stores

Denver city leaders are considering a ban on the sale of puppies, kittens, and rabbits in pet stores — a move aimed at shutting down the pipeline from inhumane breeding mills and stopping deceptive practices before they start.

If the ordinance passes, Denver would join other Colorado cities such as Littleton, Commerce City, and Fort Collins, which passed similar bans last year.

Denver Councilman Chris Hinds, who represents District 10, said this is not an issue in Denver right now at local pet stores, but that's exactly the point.

"The methods used for breeding are inherently cruel," Hinds said. "There are animals that are just in horrible conditions whose only purpose is to produce offspring that look cute and can sell for thousands of dollars."

The Health and Safety Committee is reviewing the proposal. The goal, Hinds said, is to prevent companies like Petland — a chain with a history of deceptive practices — from setting up shop in the city. According to Hinds, Petland has registered a domain name in the state of Colorado.

Animal advocates have long raised concerns about Petland. Amy Jesse

with Humane World for Animals cited one case in Houston where a legally blind woman was unknowingly enrolled in a financing plan with an interest rate of 133%. Her puppy later died, but she was still responsible for the payments.

"Why wait until issues come up?" said Jesse.

Critics of the ordinance argue it could drive sales to the black market. However, city officials note that existing state laws already prohibit outdoor sales and regulate online transactions.

At A Pet's Paradise, a local pet store that does not sell live animals, manager Emily Welsher supports the proposed ban.

"We don't support puppy mills or stores like Petland that sell live dogs," Welsher said. "They often come really sick, have a lot of health issues, and that can be costly. I don't think people always realize that."

Instead, A Pet's Paradise advocates for adoption. The store even gifts new pet owners with "adoption baskets" filled with treats and supplies — an incentive Welsher says makes a difference.

Denver, often named one of the nation's most pet-friendly cities, is working to protect that reputation. The full City Council is expected to take up the proposal later this fall.