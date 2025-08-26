Denver compost collection skipped due to furloughs, leaving neighbors frustrated

Denver compost collection was canceled this week. Citywide furloughs to address the city's budget shortfall derailed the pickup schedule. Some Denverites are frustrated by how the furloughs are impacting waste pickup, but say the city also failed to effectively inform them.

"Knowing that this was going to happen would have helped me out a lot," Denver resident Robert Pearson said.

CBS

Pearson spent the weekend cleaning up his yard, and borrowed his neighbor's compost can to make sure he could compost the debris.

"He was out of town. He said, 'Feel free to be able to use my compost,'" said Pearson. "And I did. Now, I've got to take it out and clean it out because it's got some gnarly stuff in there."

Pearson says he typically gets emails or text when there's a change to collection services, but this time he didn't.

"Either I wouldn't have cut those branches, or I would have waited or just decided to dispose of it another way," Pearson said.

After driving through several Denver neighborhoods, it was apparent a significant number of residents didn't get the memo due to the amount of compost cans.

Many put out their compost cans along with trash and recycling cans, which were picked up Tuesday.

"People are going through the inconvenience and going to work and putting these out," Pearson said. "Knowing that something like this is going to happen would help."

A Denver spokesperson told CBS Colorado the city posted a notice on its social media channels and website, but did not send out individual alerts.

In the meantime, there is a Denver company ready to step in if more furloughs or cuts to service happen in the future. Noah Kaplan is the executive director of Compost Colorado, a compost collection service with 30 drop-off locations. He thinks more missed pickups could lead to some people looking to them for another composting option.

"We know that the city is facing some budget challenges," Kaplan said. "We know that it is going to impact city services, and we're excited because we have the capacity."

All collection services, including compost pickup, will resume next week, but will be delayed an additional day due to Labor Day.

"There are opportunities for you to make sure your waste stays out of the landfill," Kaplan said.