Denver community upset with temporary removal of artifacts from African-American Research Library

A controversy has been brewing at Denver's Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library after several historical artifacts were removed from public display, raising concerns and frustration within the community.

Library staff said the removal was a misunderstanding, explaining that the items were taken down to protect fragile artifacts from potential damage. However, former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb and other community members argue that the issue isn't about preservation, but rather a lack of communication, especially during a sensitive time for race relations.

"I worked full time, went to school full time," said Dr. Faye Rison, a pioneering educator and community advocate. Rison, who has decades of work and personal achievements displayed at the Blair-Caldwell Library, hopes her contributions will inspire others, especially Black women striving to break barriers.

"I think if I can do it, they can do it. And I've told that to many, many women who made a difference," she said.

Rison expressed concern when she visited the library late last year and found her display missing. "And nobody could tell me what happened," she said.

Webb was also upset to learn that a replica of a mayoral desk, which had been displayed on the third floor, was quietly removed.

"It's not their stuff to move," Webb said.

He stressed that the removal of the display should have gone through a formal process, with proper communication and consideration. "We have to go through the process. If there are concerns or if they want to go digital or more interactive, it has to be a process by which you do that. One, it is not good manners. It's not even courteous to take other people's stuff and just take it or move it without their knowledge."

Webb's comments reflect broader frustrations within the community, a sentiment shared at a recent town hall. There, interim Library Director Theresa Liguori offered an apology. "We apologize for any feelings of erasure. That was never our intent," Liguori said.

Special Collections Director Rachel Vagts explained that exposure to light had already caused significant damage to items, including a signed Tuskegee Airmen display.

"Only one signature is still visible; we can't get that back," Vagts said.

Library officials also face challenges related to ownership of the artifacts. Many items were donated informally, and the library does not legally own them. Liguori clarified, "If you want us to preserve or loan these items, we need proper agreements in writing."

The library is working to collaborate with families to document ownership and provide additional context for the artifacts, a step they say was overlooked two decades ago.

"These artifacts carry deep stories. They deserve to be told right," said Dexter Nelson II, Museum Manager.

The artifacts have been returned to display, but the conversation surrounding preservation, representation, and future renovations at the library is just beginning.