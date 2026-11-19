A Denver nonprofit that provides drug-related services, including clean needles and drug pipes, is searching for a new home before its lease expires next month. But the search has not been received without an effort from some neighbors to keep it from moving to certain parts of the city near their homes.

Facility in the Golden Triangle neighborhood CBS

Community members rallied to push back against Harm Reduction Action Center moving where they live and work in the downtown Denver area and work and are now speaking out about their fight.

"People are investing in the city, and you feel like it's working against you all the time," said Rachel Diedrich, who lives near the Ballpark and Five Points neighborhoods.

Diedrich was concerned when a neighbor told her HRAC was interested in moving a couple hundred feet from her home.

"No matter what you think, bringing in drug users and giving away needles and foils and other materials does impact a neighborhood even under the best of circumstances," she said.

HRAC's lease in the Golden Triangle is ending, and the organization is planning to buy its next location. When Diedrich couldn't get answers about potential new locations she used Colorado's Open Records Act to obtain city emails.

"It was surprising to me that the city was working so closely with the Harm Reduction Action Center to find a location," Diedrich said.

Those emails showed repeated correspondence between HRAC, the mayor's office and other city agencies. Evan Dryer with the mayor's office offered to "engage with Councilman Darrel Watson" to get him "more comfortable" with a move into his district.

In another email, HRAC's executive director, Lisa Ravelle, told Dreyer she is "in love" with a building near the Ballpark and Five Points neighborhoods and is "looking to make an offer."

"The Mayor many times has spoken to this neighborhood and acknowledged that there is a large concentration of service providers in this neighborhood, and has promised us that, in the future, those would be more equitably distributed throughout the city," Diedrich said.

In another email, the mayor's office asks the city's planning director to look into how close the building is to a school — noting, if it's within 1,000 feet, HRAC would need to obtain a Board of Health waiver. It turns out there are two schools within that range, yet the mayor's office never expressed concern.

When we asked about the city's involvement in the process, a spokesperson for the mayor's office told CBS Colorado that, "HRAC's relocation process is its own."

However, Ravelle suggested otherwise when she talked to CBS Colorado in October.

"We need to be where our folks are at, especially around major transportation," Ravelle said. "And, you know, we're working very closely with the city and with the mayor's office and trying to make sure that this will be good for everybody."

"I really want this to be a neighborhood key project that helps facilitate the next wave of improvement in this neighborhood in this district," said Matt Van Sistine, as he showed CBS Colorado his latest business venture.

Van Sistine moved into the Ballpark District nearly 20 years ago and is in the process of restoring an old hotel building a block away from Coors Field.

"We have the largest density of social services in the state, and that's been a challenge for one neighborhood to take on," Van Sistine said.

Van Sistine also got involved in pushing back after he learned multiple locations in the neighborhood were being considered.

"Putting it in a neighborhood with small businesses that are already struggling, without clear benefit to those businesses, is just not a good solution," Van Sistine added.

While the mayor's office says HRAC is no longer considering these locations, Diedrich and Van Sistine feel it would be in their neighborhood if it weren't for the community's efforts to push back. They also remain concerned over the lack of transparency and the impact the relocation could have, wherever the center lands.