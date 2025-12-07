Denver community donates steady stream of gifts for Together For Colorado Toy Drive

CBS Colorado is teaming up with King Soopers and 97.3 KBCO to collect new toys and cash donations for children and youth served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. The University of Denver Athletics is also partnering in this effort for the Together For Colorado Toy Drive.

This weekend at DU, the community showed up to play Santa for others at its Shop 'N' Drop event. DU cheerleaders also bundled up and braved the cold, collecting donations.

Box full of donations for Together For Colorado Toy Drive CBS

"This is a time when we are encouraging people to go shopping, and you can drop them right off here," said sophomore Alexis Blais. "We're collecting unwrapped gifts, like balls, electronics, etc., for a wide range of ages, 3-5 up to our teenagers."

A steady stream of gifts filled boxes as neighbors dug deep to give back to families who need just a little extra.

"So far, we've received some amazing donations," said senior Jackie Roth. "Holiday seasons can be rough, but so amazing. Anything we can do to bring a little bit of joy and love to the communities of Denver, I think it's so important that we do."

Community members drop of donations for Together For Colorado Toy Drive CBS

And for cheerleaders like Blais and Roth, this important day sparks gratitude.

"It's one of my favorite traditions to be part of. Spending time out here with my team, giving back to the community that means so much to me, I'm grateful every year," Blais said.

"I'm really grateful for this opportunity, just to make this holiday season a little brighter," said Roth.

Please join us for our special collection day on Thursday, December 11, at the following King Soopers locations. The CBS Colorado team will be on hand to collect donations during the following times.

Denver - 2750 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222 (6 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Centennial - 19711 E Smoky Hill Rd, Centennial, CO 80015 (12 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Highlands Ranch - 9551 S University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, CO 80126 (12 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Lakewood - 7984 W. Alameda Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80226 (12 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Thornton - 13525 Quebec St., Thornton, CO 80602 (12 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

To see a list of holiday gift ideas, click here.