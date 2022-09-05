Colorado will remain on edge of historic September heat wave this week

Get ready for a hot week in Colorado with the potential to see several record highs fall from the western slope to the eastern plains. An unusual September heat wave is underway thanks to a massive ridge of high pressure anchored across the western United States.

Highs will climb well into the 80s in the mountains with 60s and 70s above 10,000 feet. The lower elevations, including metro Denver, will climb well into the 90s. A few places could even hit the low 100s. Denver's daily record high for September 5 is 101 degrees set in 2020.

The hot weather will stick around for most of the week with similar conditions through Thursday. Rain chances are extremely low and mostly confined to the higher elevations where a few afternoon storms could pop up.

By the afternoon on Labor Day, Denver will mark the 61st day this season with a high in the 90s. That will tie third place on the list of all time 90 degree days. We'll continue to climb the list this week and will have a new third place rank by the end of the day on Tuesday.

By Friday it looks like this hot ridge of high pressure will move to the west and that will allow some cooler air to move into the state. By Saturday highs in Denver could be as much as 20 to 25 degrees cooler. Unfortunately the weekend cold front looks moisture starved so there is only a slim chance for showers and storms.