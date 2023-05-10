Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Alert for 36-year-old out of Denver
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Alert for 36-year-old male out of Denver.
Authorities say, Kelsey Tsosie went missing on Tuesday and was reportedly last seen in the 400 block of S. Raleigh Street in Denver.
Kelsey is described as an Indigenous male with Black Hair and Brown Eyes. He is also reportedly a member of the Navajo Tribe. He is also described as 5 foot 11 inches and weighs 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Authorities report he may be experiencing homelessness.
If anyone has additional information on Tsosie's whereabouts are advised to contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.
