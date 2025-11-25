Denver activates cold weather shelter plan ahead of below freezing temperatures overnight

The City and County of Denver is activating the Cold Weather Shelter Plan on Tuesday afternoon due to expected temperatures below freezing overnight.

The Department of Housing Stability will provide extra shelter from 1 p.m. on Tuesday through 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the intake process for the family shelter has changed, and vouchers will no longer be issued over the phone. Families and their children must go together in person to the Inn at the Highlands, located at 2601 Zuni Street, to access services. Intake hours for family shelter vouchers begin at 7 a.m. on the day the shelter is activated.

Denver officials said that the voucher capacity has been expanded, and they've increased staffing at the Connection Center.

Denver Rescue Mission on Lawrence Street CBS

There are also several "front door" shelters with expanded capacity for cold weather that are available for individuals, including:

Men: Denver Rescue Mission, Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence Street

Women: Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence Street

Youth/Young Adults ages 12-24: Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma Street

Transportation is available daily from downtown shelters to cold weather shelter sites. The shelters provide food, showers and blankets and are also pet-friendly.

Officials said the shelters will deactivate once the weather improves.