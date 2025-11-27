Denver activates cold weather shelter plan on Thanksgiving weekend

Officials will activate the Cold Weather Shelter Plan in Denver beginning on Friday, Nov. 28, due to the chilly weather expected to move into the area this weekend.

The Department of Housing Stability will provide extra shelter beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday. The shelters will remain open as long as the cold weather continues, the city added.

Officials said the intake process for the family shelter has changed, and vouchers will no longer be issued over the phone. Families and their children must go together in person to the Inn at the Highlands, located at 2601 Zuni Street, to access services. Intake hours for family shelter vouchers begin at 7 a.m. on the day the shelter is activated.

Denver officials said that the voucher capacity has been expanded, and they've increased staffing at the Connection Center.

There are also several "front door" shelters with expanded capacity for cold weather that are available for individuals, including:

Men: Denver Rescue Mission, Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence Street

Women: Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence Street

Youth/Young Adults ages 12-24: Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma Street

The city said The Aspen Shelter, the former DroubleTree Hotel on 4040 Quebec St., will be available 24/7. City facilities at 2601 W. 7th Ave. and 375 S. Zuni Street will also be available 24/7.

Transportation is available daily from downtown shelters to cold weather shelter sites. The shelters provide food, showers and blankets, and are also pet-friendly.

Families who need additional support or have questions can contact the Connection Center at (303) 295-3366.

Due to the dangerously cold temperatures, residents who see someone in need are encouraged to call 311 or direct them to the nearest shelter.