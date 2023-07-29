Denver civil rights icon Irving P. Andrews' house could be historic landmark

Irving P. Andrews house was also used as a law firm office.

Becca Dierschow, senior city planner for the Landmark Preservation and Community Planning and Development of the City and County of Denver has been looking into the history of this home.

"This area was known as 'Struggle Hill' and for many Denver's African American families, it represented both achievement that they could afford to live here in the 1970s, but also recognized that for many years they were barred from living here," said Dierschow.

He was also barred from having his law firm in downtown Denver.

"Andrews rented the property in 1972, he was not allowed to rent an office downtown because of his race - so he moved down to York street and he had his family home on the first level and his law office in the second level," said Dierschow.

Leah Andrews Willis is the daughter of Irving P. Andrews. She grew up in the home and still lives there.

"Being born and raised in Denver, I walk down the street and I walk in this neighborhood and I'm young and of color so people wonder how can she afford to live here? And it's because of my dad and all of his accomplishments," said Andrews-Willis.

According to Dierschow, Andrews was an esteemed defense lawayer who fought for equal rights. He also served as the president of the NAACP for the Colorado-Wyoming chapter.

He also worked on the legal team that brought Brown v. Board of Education to the Supreme Court. A pivotal case that ruled racial segregation of kids in public schools unconstitutional.

"A civil rights movement happen here in Denver and one of those pioneers was my father - and one of those ways he continue his legacy is to honor his home, where he started his work," said Andrews.

The Andrews family owns the home and some of them still live there. They brought the designation application to city council. This is part of the Historic Denver's 50 actions for 50 Places initiative.

The goal is to find sites that have gone unrecognized.

This will go before city council on August 28 for final public hearing.

Based on a recent study by the landmark preservation, 87% of local landmarks are focused on the history of white males.

That's why many believe it's time to honor Andrews and his impact on communities of color.