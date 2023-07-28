Coloradans recognize, rally for Black Women's Equal Pay Day

July 27 is Black Women's Equal Pay Day, and across Colorado, advocacy groups are recognizing the event.

"This day is certainly celebrating the achievements in the state of Colorado. It's also a sobering reminder in particular for women of color for how far we have yet to go," said Lauren Y. Casteel, President, and CEO of the Women's Foundation of Colorado.

CBS

Casteel is a powerhouse and an advocate. But her journey to leadership wasn't easy. In fact, as a Black woman, she tells CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White she faced blatant discrimination in her workplace.

"It was kind of far along in my career that I learned a man in my same role with the same experience was making $15,000 more than I was. It was hurtful, embarrassing, startling to me. That's really not giving enough feeling perhaps to the words. I was hurt. I am pleased to say that was rectified, but in the meantime, years had gone by," said Casteel.

That's why she joins proudly with advocates like Bianka Emerson on Black Women's Equal Pay Day every year. It marks the number of days that women work to earn what men did in the past year. For Black women, that means 208 more days that must be worked. Black women are typically paid only a portion of every dollar paid to white men with the same education. This adds up to a loss of $53,334 a year, and more than $2.1 million over the course of a 40-year career.

"Black women are making 64 cents on the dollar compared to white men who are similarly situated professionally," said Emerson. "A lot of it has to do with discrepancies as it relates to hiring, racism in the professional field."

Lauren Y. Casteel

Through policy changes like CO SB105 and allyship, these women say we're headed in the right direction. But there's still so far to go.

"Until we as a society come to grips with the fact that our work is not valued, the gap will remain, and the gap will become a gorge. We have worth and we should be treated on the basis of that worth in the context of our work through equal pay," said Casteel.

"I think it's great that Black women are getting the education and training so we can go higher up into these corporations, and we can start seeing change from the top down," Emerson added.

Black women are among other groups being illuminated for Equal Pay Days throughout the year. Learn more here: https://www.aauw.org/resources/article/equal-pay-day-calendar/.