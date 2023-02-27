Denver City Council to decide on local disaster emergency order extension for migrant influx

The Denver City Council will decide Monday afternoon whether to extend the local disaster emergency order to better assist the influx of migrants to the city. More than 5,000 immigrants have arrived in the Denver metro area since December 2022.

Over the weekend, another 35 migrants arrived in the city, joining more than 1,200 migrants currently housed in city or non-city facilities. This is one of the reasons being considered on whether to extend the local disaster emergency order.

The disaster declaration was originally issued on Dec. 15, 2022. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock enacted the order to prevent what he called a "local humanitarian crisis of unsheltered migrants."

At the time, Hancock said Denver was not properly equipped to handle the influx of migrants who have been coming to the area. the city initially used two recreation centers as emergency shelters and another was used as an intake center.

At the time, the cost of sheltering migrants was more than $800,000. The community stepped up to help and that need continues to grow.

The city said it is in need of donations like menstrual hygiene products, diapers and baby wipes. Other donations being accepted include winter clothes, underwear, backpacks and other hygiene products like soap and toothpaste.

The Interfaith Alliance of Colorado donation site is open at 1735 Grant Street in Denver on Thursdays and Fridays.

If the extension is approved, it would continue through March 27.