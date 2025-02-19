Watch CBS News
Denver City Council passes bill amending campaign finance regulations

By Christa Swanson

The Denver City Council passed a bill Tuesday night designed to strengthen and clarify the city's campaign finance laws.

The new law, CB24-1676, bans anonymous contributions and strengthens protections for Fair Elections Fund spending. It also prohibits using Fair Elections Fund dollars to purchase alcohol or tobacco products.

"I appreciate the collaborative work between our office and the council on this bill," Clerk Paul López said. "This legislation honors the spirit of the Fair Elections Fund and increases transparency and accountability in Denver elections as the voters intended."

The Fair Elections Fund, approved in 2018, lowers donation limits, bans contributions from businesses and LLCs, and provides matching funds for qualifying candidates. Officials said, "The Fair Elections Fund aims to reduce the corrosive influence of money in politics and encourage broader participation in local elections."

The next disbursement from the fund will be in 2026 ahead of the 2027 municipal election.

