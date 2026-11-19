Newly obtained emails show Denver City Attorney Miko Brown initially denied repeatedly staying at the home of the president of her former law firm, Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell, before later acknowledging that she had spent nights there in 2025 while going through a divorce.

The emails, obtained by CBS Colorado through a Colorado Open Records Act request, were exchanged between Brown and Lori Weiser, executive director of the Denver Board of Ethics. They provide new details about Brown's personal relationship with Katie Reilly, the firm's president, as the ethics board investigates two complaints concerning Brown's role in steering city legal work to the firm where Brown was a partner and where Reilly is president -- Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell.

Denver City Attorney Miko Brown City of Denver

The revelation adds a new dimension to questions surrounding Brown's involvement in the city's decision to hire her former law firm. The city has repeatedly emphasized that she left the firm nearly a decade ago and receives no financial benefit from its legal work for Denver.

The email exchange began Oct. 30, when Weiser asked Brown: "Were you residing at the home of Katie Reilly in 2024 and or 2025?"

Brown responded, "No."

Weiser wrote that the ethics board needed the information for its investigations into Brown.

Weiser then followed up, asking whether Brown had stayed there, adding that perhaps the word "residing" was too narrow.

Brown replied, "I did not 'stay' there in 2024 and 2025."

Weiser continued pressing for clarification, specifically asking whether Brown had spent any nights in Reilly's home during either year.

In a subsequent email, Brown again said she had not resided or stayed with Reilly.

On Nov. 2, Weiser reiterated that the board needed to know whether Brown had resided with, stayed with, or spent nights at Reilly's home in 2024 or 2025.

Brown then provided a different account in a Nov. 8 email, acknowledging she had stayed at Reilly's house.

"I did some house sitting for Katie in 2025 when she was out of town and also stayed some nights there, which was a safe space for me, all before I became the City Attorney. I don't recall the dates or number of times," wrote Brown.

Brown became Denver's city attorney in September 2025.

Denver City Attorney Miko Brown CBS

The information about Brown staying at the home of the law firm president was previously undisclosed and Brown did not mention it in two appearances before Denver City Council.

The questions are significant because Brown was not simply a former employee of the law firm. As Denver's top lawyer, she played a role in decisions that resulted in Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell receiving substantial city-related legal work, including a nearly $1 million contract for two employment cases and a separate engagement involving Denver International Airport. The newly disclosed emails raise questions about whether Brown fully disclosed her personal relationship with the firm's president while advocating for the firm -- and whether city council members and the public had all the information they needed to evaluate those decisions.

Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez said Brown should have disclosed the personal connection when appearing before council members in September and October to defend the city's decision to hire Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell.

"Information is being hidden from us, which means it's being hidden from the people of the city," Alvidrez said.

Alvidrez said the relationship creates an appearance that Brown may have been helping a friend or former colleague by pushing business to Wheeler Trigg O Donnell.

"Yes you did me a favor -- you helped me save some money. Let me help you make some money -- that is the appearance," said Alvidrez.

Alvidrez added that the situation undermines Brown's credibility.

"It diminishes our confidence in her ability to make good decisions," she said.

Brown also used the email exchange with Weiser to defend the city's decisions to hire Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell for several matters.

She disputed allegations that she had improperly steered work to her former firm. Brown and the mayor's office have repeatedly said WTO was the best firm for the work they have received since Brown became city attorney.

Brown also defended the firm's selection for a case involving a man who was struck and killed by an airplane at Denver International Airport. She said the insurance carrier provided local counsel options and that she and airport attorney Kevin Cain determined Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell was the best choice. Brown noted that the firm had represented the airport and city in major cases dating back to 2011.

In the airport case, CBS Colorado obtained emails that show Brown advocated for Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell after the airport's insurance carrier, AIG, initially expressed reluctance to hire the firm. The airport's top lawyer, Kevin Cain, wrote to the insurer in May: "After discussing with Denver's City Attorney, she has asked that the Denver firm of Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell be engaged for this matter."

AIG ultimately relented and hired the firm, with some WTO attorneys being paid $1,000 per hour for their AIG work.

Brown did not respond to CBS Colorado's latest questions about her emails with the ethics board. The mayor's office provided a statement on her behalf, saying: "She has many friends, some of whom happen to be lawyers and some of whom were kind enough to offer her a safe place to stay in the early days of her divorce proceedings." Jon Ewing, a spokesperson for Mayor Johnston, said, "As stated ad nauseum, the city has successfully partnered with Wheeler Trigg for 15 years and Miko receives no benefit – financial or otherwise - from their usage."

The Denver Board of Ethics would not discuss the new emails and has said it cannot comment on its ongoing investigations.

A spokesperson for Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell said the firm has performed well for the City of Denver but declined to discuss the new information revealed by Brown's emails.