Denver Christkindlmarket to close Thursday due to dangerously cold temperatures

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Extreme cold together with snow arrives late Wednesday
Extreme cold together with snow arrives late Wednesday 03:54

Denver Christkindlmarket will close for one day this week, Thursday, due to the dangerously cold temperatures forecasted. The market is encouraging guests to visit the market on Tuesday and Wednesday before the Arctic cold front moves in. 

According to First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, "The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday."  

After the closure on Thursday, Christkindlmarket in Civic Center Park will reopen for its final day of the season on Friday, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Samantha Tillner, Executive Director of the German American Chamber of Commerce - Colorado Chapter said in a statement, "we have decided to close the Market on Thursday to ensure the safety of our patrons, vendors, and staff."  

All Festival Hall table reservations for Thursday will be refunded or rescheduled and organizers will reach out individually to those impacted.

The Mile High Tree will have its light show running, but will not be accessible to the public and not be staffed that day. 

First published on December 20, 2022 / 1:05 PM

