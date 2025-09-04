Denver chef gears up for Food + Wine Festival with delicious Chinese comfort food

Denver chefs get to step outside of the box for the Denver Food + Wine Festival this weekend.

This year, 50 chefs from across the metro area are participating. Each will create a small plate or bite for the Grand Tasting as part of the festival. This event is as fun and creatively challenging for the chefs as it is delicious for the attendees.

"I'm planning on just grilling some shrimp with the head on, and I'm planning on dressing it with our house made XO sauce," said MAKfam Chef Ken Wan.

Wan is ready for the challenge. He's excited to introduce his brand of Chinese food to a whole new audience.

"I would say the food is very bold. I'm not afraid to use salt, MSG, or sugar," he said.

That's right, Wan says that MSG is unfairly maligned. Monosodium glutamate is a flavor enhancer just like salt, pepper or sugar. There was a myth that MSG caused health problems, but it has been debunked by scientific studies and major health organizations.

"It's just like any other ingredient, like sugar, salt and pepper. Definitely not harmful for you. It will be if you use a lot of it, just like sugar, salt, or pepper. Anything in moderation is always key," Wan explained.

CBS

Wan's Cantonese heritage is key to his style of cooking. At his Denver restaurant, MAKfam, he serves up stir fried noodles, dumplings, and fried rice dishes.

"I've had someone tell me I cook like an old Chinese grandma, which I think is great," he said.

He must be doing something right. In the last year, Wan was a semifinalist in the James Beard Foundation's emerging chef category and a Michelin Bib Gourmand award winner.

"I'm more concerned about making sure the food is good. The people are happy. Those are my priorities," he said.

MAKfam is Wan's second concept in Denver. MAK stands for Meta Asian Kitchen, and fam represents the influence his family has had on his cuisine. The restaurant feels like a New York eatery with some 1980s Hong Kong flair.

"One of the highest compliments I've ever gotten about MAKfam is when you come here, you eat here, you feel like you're transported to another place," he explained.

CBS

He's looking forward to bringing his brand of delicious Chinese comfort food to the Denver Food + Wine Festival.

LINK: For Tickets & Information about the Denver Food + Wine Festival

The Colorado Restaurant Foundation hosts the Denver Food + Wine Festival as a fundraiser to pay for its programs that support the careers and well being of restaurant workers. The Festival runs September 3 - 6, 2025, at the Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus.