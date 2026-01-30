The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is hosting a one-night-only special event, playing "Mark Twain Tonight!" at the Buell Theatre Saturday night only. The show, which stars Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas, is a comedy that promises to make audiences laugh and think.

Richard Thomas on stage as Mark Twain DCPA

The comedy is a one-man show, with Thomas being the only performer on stage any given night. Thomas stars at Mark Twain in the show, which was originally created by Hal Holbrook.

In an interview with CBS News Colorado ahead of his show in Denver, Thomas recalled his friendship with Holbrook prior to his passing. Thomas is now the first and only person other than Holbrook to be permitted to recreate the popular show.

Thomas said he loves how the show rings true to the original mindsets of Mark Twain, yet it also will make audiences feel as though the show was written for the world's happenings of today.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts features Richard Thomas on stage for "Mark Twain Tonight!" DCPA

"One of the things about Twain that is so great is that he is always speaking to our present moment, always, it is amazing. He is never irrelevant. Some features of our society are more salient than others and meet his work more head on," Thomas said. "But, it is always a perfect time for Twain. And now, it is double-perfect. He has so much to say about power, about wealth, about corruption, and about what it means to have an American conscience."

Thomas said he hoped people of many generations would be able to walk away from the show recalling their readings of Mark Twain when in school, while also leaving the theatre both laughing and reflecting.

"People don't realize what an incredibly rich and powerful thinker (Twain) was, and what a great American voice. My dream is that when people go into this theatre, they come out saying Mark Twain is really cool and I want to read more about him," Thomas said.

Richard Thomas as Mark Twain DCPA

"Mark Twain Tonight!" plays the DCPA Jan. 31 only.

For tickets, visit https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/mark-twain-tonight/

