Denver Center of Performing Arts debuting performance of American classic, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof"

The Denver Center of Performing Arts is debuting a new performance of "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." The award-winning play was famously transformed into a movie back in the 1950s, starring Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman.

"There's favoritism at play, there's manipulation, there's, you know, all sorts of juicy little tactics," said actress Noelia Antweiler. "What is discovered is that Big Daddy is dying of cancer, and it's imminent. He's going to be dying very, very soon, and he's made no will, and he is worth a ton of money. Everyone is looking to get control of the property."

Noelia Antweiler as "Maggie" in production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. CBS

Antweiler, a Colorado native, is starring as Maggie, the lead role in the American classic.

"Maggie is a dream role, basically, for any actor, any actress, and this has been a dream role for a long time. She's kind of one of the leading ladies in the American theater canon, and she is incredible," said Antweiler.

The show will kick off the 2025-26 theater company season. It will be Antweiler's first-ever show at the Denver Center.

"Getting to do this show and this role is very exciting and special," said Antweiler. "What I love about Colorado audiences, as opposed to other parts of the country, is that people in Colorado are so smart, and I feel like Colorado patrons really value the arts. And as an actor, it's so exciting to know that what you're doing is having an impact."

"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" to open at the Denver Center of Performing Arts. CBS

As far as what to expect from this award-winning drama...

"Kind of the whole gambit on this one," said Antweiler. "There are definitely some big, shocking things that I think people will recognize family dynamics in this show, and it's going to make them really uncomfortable. There's also a ton of laughter, some from uncomfortable situations, and some because it's just all out funny."

Opening night for Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is this Friday, and the show will run through November 2nd.

For more information on tickets, visit: https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/cat-on-a-hot-tin-roof/

DCPA to debut new performance of "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." CBS

